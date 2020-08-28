It almost feels like a cruel tease making you reflect on the live music experience when it seems like such a relic of the past. Call us masochists but we’re desperate to know how you feel about live music, which is why we’re asking you, dear readers, to fill out this little survey for us.

The survey should take no longer than 5 minutes and should (hopefully) require no more than three brain cells. There’s also a sweet little bribe involved because no labour should go unnoticed. We’re giving away a coupla $100 UberEats gift vouchers for people willing to participate in our social study.

You may hate us now, but think about how good it’s going to feel when you’re not forced to spend half your evening tossing up between getting a Bahn Mi or a Phở and can instead just indulge in both. Just you, your Vietnamese smorgasbord, and perhaps an archival Radiohead performance to soothe the yearning live music soul.

We’re toying with this little scheme called Inside Sets. With the entertainment and live music industries at a virtual standstill, and physical tours looking more and more distance, artists need a way to provide an income for themselves and their crews. There are only so many hoodies dedicated to the cause that one can cop.

Inside Set’s mission is to deliver Australian artists the most interactive and rewarding virtual concert experience to keep artists, performers and fans close regardless of physical distance. By bringing the fans inside via a hybrid virtual concert, artists can experience fan reactions and emotion live on-screen during their performance, enabling real-time, 2-way interaction.

It’ll give people that are unable to experience live shows physically due to accessibility, age restrictions, location (sorry Melbourne), or just not ready to venture out yet the freedom to sit back, grab a drink and enjoy live music from the comfort of their living room.