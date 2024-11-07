Liz Stringer is back with her latest single, “Coming Home,” out now via Dot Dash Recordings.

Known for her blend of rock-inflected folk and powerful lyricism, Stringer’s new release offers a sharp, satirical take on the idealised “perfect relationship” narrative that so often prevails in society.

Premiering on Double J Mornings, “Coming Home” is a driving indie-pop track that tackles the notion that finding a romantic partner will somehow “complete” a person. “I wrote ‘Coming Home’ about the ludicrous idea that we’re fed since we’re small children; that a romantic relationship will be the salve for all that ails in a lifetime.”

“And that, without a romantic partner, we will forever be adrift, unfulfilled and sad. It’s a tongue-in-cheek exploration of what it means to be single, yearning for the perfect partner, something which we hope will save us from ourselves, but something that ultimately doesn’t exist,” said Stringer.

The new single also marks Stringer’s return since the acclaimed release of First Time Really Feeling in 2021, a record that won her praise across Triple R, PBS FM, and 2SER, and garnered a #14 spot on the ARIA charts. Her 2021 album was awarded Best Blues and Roots Album at the 2022 AIR Awards and shortlisted for APRA’s Song of the Year for the standout track “Dangerous.”

Stringer recorded “Coming Home” at the iconic Iguana Studios in Brixton, U.K., working alongside Grammy-nominated producer and engineer Beni Giles (Lianne La Havas, Oscar Jerome) during a three-month stint in 2023.

Back in 2019, Stringer was honoured as an “emerging legend of Australian song” at the Woodford Folk Festival by fellow songwriters including Jeff Lang, Tim Levinson, Jessie Lloyd, and Canadian artist Catherine MacLellan, who performed highlights from her back catalogue in a unique live tribute. Her impact on Australian music has been profound, and this recognition by her peers further solidifies her standing as one of Australia’s most cherished songwriters.

In 2021, Stringer spoke candidly to Tone Deaf about her music, as well as her journey to sobriety: “It’s hard. And to be in a community or job where it’s everywhere and people know you as a drinker, that was a big thing as well. This perpetual point of having to explain why I wasn’t having a drink, that would make me uncomfortable but it would also make a lot of them uncomfortable too. That was a drain and so that was another reason I wanted to leave for a while and just be in a place where I could arrive how I was and not have to explain the transition into sobriety.”

Beloved for her rock stylings, knee-buckling ballads, and world-class lyrical depth, Liz Stringer continues to showcase her immense talent. “Coming Home” is a promising glimpse of what’s to come from her time in Brixton.

Listen to “Coming Home” here.