Lizzo is currently in the midst of her first-ever Australian tour — appearing at FOMO festival, and playing a few special sideshows. During her time down under, she has been incredibly vocal about our ongoing bushfire crisis. Lizzo has continued to acknowledge the devastation that our country faces during performances, and has teamed up with FOMO to help raise funds for bushfire relief at each stint of the festival.

It’s more than funds that Lizzo is donating, the musician took time out of her schedule to volunteer at Foodbank Victoria, where she assisted in packing food hampers for displaced victims of the fires.

“Thank you so much for volunteering your time and your energy and your hearts,” she told the 400 volunteers that joined her in organisation donations.

“We had the one and only @lizzobeeating helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today!,” Foodbank shared in a post on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Lizzo took to Twitter to amplify Australia’s climate tragedy to her followers. The musician tweeted a photo with a list of organisations and resources where people can donate to help with fire relief efforts.

In addition to these tweets, the musician took to Instagram stories to share her experience in Australia in this “global crisis”.

“Being over here in Australia has really given me a real time view into what’s happening with these devastating fires and for all of my followers who are mostly American, I just want to say that this is a global crisis,” she shared.

“I think sometimes you look at something that’s happening in another country you automatically go, ‘Oh, well, you know that’s not going to happen to us, that’s not our problem, that’s another country.’ But we’re all connected on this planet. This is the Earth and we share this as a home.”

Lizzo is set to appear at the upcoming FOMO dates in Melbourne and Sydney this weekend. You can find ticket and lineup information below.

FOMO 2020 Line-up

Brockhampton

Kaytranada

Lizzo

Madeon

Jax Jones

Octavian

Rico Nasty

Meduza

Chillinit

Whipped Cream

Dombresky

Ninajirachi

Saturday, January 11th (18+)

Parramatta Park, Sydney

Tickets

Sunday, January 12th (16+)

Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne

Tickets