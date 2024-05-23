Sydney’s exciting singer-songwriter Lola Scott has released a new single, titled “Only Miss U”.

This is an anthem for anyone going through a breakup, the type of heartache you just can’t seem to get over, as Scott herself explains.

“You know the type of breakup where you chat once, start wondering why you ended things, and then before you know it you’re in bed together again? Even though you know you’re just going to break each other’s hearts again and open up old wounds, the habitual calls reporting on mundane updates of your lives find you back in the comforting presence of the one person that got to know you a little too well. This was one of those breakups,” says Scott.

The rising star wrote, recorded, and produced her new single in a converted church in outback Australia with Oscar Sharah and Pat Byrne. The rural location was picked intentionally by Scott.

“I drove out to the middle of buttfuck nowhere in outback Australia so I couldn’t reach out and rehash things (again),” she explains. “I couldn’t show up at their doorstep and had to put physical distance between us so we wouldn’t talk.”

“Only Miss U” follows Scott’s previous singles “High School Drama” and “Last One Standing”, and follows her big year in 2023, which found her playing a series of headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Wollongong.

Scott’s talent has seen her land key supporting slots for Teenage Dads, CLEWS, Men I Trust, and Holly Humberstone, and she’s not done there. As part of VIVID Sydney 2024, she’ll support Teenage Joans at Tumbalong Park on June 13thhttps://www.vividsydney.com/event/music/teenage-joans-lola-scott-tumbalong-nights (show information here).

Scott is quickly cementing her reputation as one of Australian pop’s most intriguing artists. “Australian pop music is a crowded scene, but Lola continues to stand out with her scorching relatability and sparkling 90s-inspired production,” triple j said.

Lola Scott’s “Only Miss U” is out now via Chugg Music.