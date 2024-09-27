It’s official: Long Jetty Festival, originally slated for October, is now postponed to March 30th, 2025. The news hit hard, and organisers are making no effort to hide their frustration and disappointment.

The festival, known for transforming Long Jetty into a vibrant celebration of art, culture, and community, was set to bring together over 20,000 attendees for its one-day extravaganza on October 6th.

This year’s lineup promised to be just as stellar as last year’s debut, which saw locals and tourists flocking to enjoy a day filled with music, art, and local vendors. Headlining the Mainstage were Indie Folk duo The Dreggs and New Zealand’s Coterie, with local favourites Sun Soli joining the mix.

But in what marked yet another hit to the Australian festival scene in 2024, festival organisers announced the news via Instagram on September 27th with a post that read: “SORRY LONG JETTY SEE YOU MARCH 30TH 2025.”

Long Jetty Festival organisers explained that despite the festival’s successful history of bringing energy and joy to Long Jetty’s streets, their new Development Application (DA) was turned down by the council, with the backing of police.

The organisers need the extra time to work on a 5-year DA to ensure a smoother process in the future.

In their full statement on the Long Jetty Festival website, the organisers did not hold back: “We’re incredibly disappointed that the festival won’t be going ahead in October. We’ve been working tirelessly to address the issues raised and now feel more confident moving forward with council’s support.” It’s clear they’re putting everything they’ve got into making sure this doesn’t happen again.

The postponement impacts more than just the festival-goers. “We truly sympathise with the community, especially the vendors, artists, performers, sponsors, workers, and local businesses affected by this,” the statement continued.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. They’re determined to come back stronger and better. “We are committed to bringing the festival back next year and delivering the incredible event this community deserves. We’re not giving up on this,” they said firmly, before thanking those who stood by them through the turmoil.

Here’s hoping that this extra time allows them to overcome the hurdles and deliver a festival many worked so hard to put on for the community.