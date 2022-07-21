Nothing – absolutely nothing – will ever stop an avid music fan from making it to their favourite festival.

A little bit of mud? Please. Ask any regular festivalgoer and they’ll tell you that faceplanting into a huge pile of mud in front of a crowd of drunken revellers is almost a rite of passage; trudging wearily home with mud covering basically every inch of your festival outfits is par for the course.

That’s why it’s been no surprise to see everyone at this weekend’s Splendour in the Grass making the most of the awful weather.

After a sorry absence of two years, it was just written that Splendour would return under a barrage of rain but everyone’s simply put on their hardiest pair of gum boots, braved the dropping temperatures, and got on with enjoying themselves.

We’ve compiled some of the best pictures from ‘Splendour in the Mud’ below, featuring tortured tents, windswept raincoats, and above it all, happy-go-lucky music fans still having a great time.

There’s a little light at the end of Splendour, with Sunday expected to have slightly better weather with very little rain compared to the rest of the weekend. When everyone’s facing the thought of the long journey home, they’ll be thankful that’s the case.

Splendour in the Grass 2022 takes place at North Byron Parklands from Friday, July 22nd until Sunday, July 24th. The stellar lineup includes Gorillaz, The Avalanches (replacing Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Amyl and the Sniffers, and The Strokes.

If you’re heading to the festival, you can check out the full list of set times and access the event map here. You can also download the Splendour app (available on both iOS and Android) ahead of time, which comes with a handy planner that allows you to select all the artists and performances you don’t want to miss throughout the weekend.

Camping at Splendour looks fun this year 😳 pic.twitter.com/zmtYUE0ZG9 — Eden Richards (@Eden_Richards) July 21, 2022