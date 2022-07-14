There’s been a huge lineup change at this year’s Splendour in the Grass after the festival received news that Yeah Yeah Yeahs are no longer able to make it to Australia.

The band shared their sadness at not being able to make it over anymore. “We are so sorry to announce that due to health issues we will be cancelling our upcoming shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Splendour in the Grass.

“The disappointment weighs heavily on us, we apologize for such disappointing news. We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and we hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits for you. Much love, YYYs.”

A more than able replacement has been found though, with The Avalanches replacing the U.S. rockers at Splendour on Friday, July 22nd.

The legendary electronic group will bring their full live show to the Splendour Amphitheatre that day, following huge performances at Coachella and Glastonbury earlier this year. It’ll be an extra special moment for both The Avalanches and their fans as this will be the group’s first festival performance in Australia since 2018.

“We’re so happy to be coming home to play Splendour again and can’t wait to see you all there. We’re sending love to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs,” the band shared.

The Avalanches released their acclaimed third studio album, We Will Always Love You, in 2020, a moving masterpiece that earned three nominations at the 2021 ARIA Music Awards and reached the Top 5 of the ARIA Albums Chart.

You can check out the set times for the rest of Splendour in the Grass 2022 here.

