Lorde will return to stages across Australia and New Zealand in February 2026 with her long-awaited world tour — her first shows in the region since wrapping the Solar Power tour back in 2023.

The arena run kicks off at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday, February 11th before heading to Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and wrapping in Perth on Wednesday, February 25th.

Presented by Frontier Touring, the six-date tour arrives off the back of Virgin, Lorde’s fourth studio album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Aotearoa Music Charts, the ARIA Albums Chart, and the Official UK Albums Chart, and landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in the US. The album was preceded by the standout singles “What Was That”, “Man of the Year”, and “Hammer”.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 2pm local time on Friday, July 18th via frontiertouring.com/lorde. American Express Card Members can access an exclusive pre-sale from 1pm local time on Tuesday. July 15th via Amex.com.au/Experiences, while Frontier Members gain pre-sale access from 2pm local time on Thursday, July 17th.

The ‘Ultrasound’ world tour has already sold out major venues globally. including Madison Square Garden in New York, O2 Arena in London, and AFAS Live in Amsterdam.

Australian fans have been eagerly waiting for the tour dates to drop after posters for the tour were spotted in both Sydney and Melbourne, with Frontier Touring confirming yesterday the dates would be announced today.

In an interview with Stuff at the Aotearoa Music Awards in May, the New Zealand-born singer hinted at the prospect of returning home for shows. “Could you imagine if I didn’t? That would be bad, that would be bad,” she said. “Watch this space.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Co-produced by Lorde alongside Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro, Virgin reflects a bold sonic shift. “It balances maximalist production with her signature lyrical intimacy,” reads a press statement, “capturing the phosphorescence that has always defined her artistry.”

Lorde 2026 New Zealand & Australia Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

All shows are licensed all ages

Pre-Sale and General Ticket Info

American Express Pre-sale: Tuesday, July 15th, 1pm local time

Frontier Member Pre-sale: Thursday, July 17th, 2pm local time

General Public On Sale: Friday, July 18th, 2pm local time

Wednesday, February 11th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ – ticketmaster.co.nz



Friday, February 13th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ – ticketmaster.co.nz

Monday, February 16th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD – ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, February 18th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW – ticketek.com.au

Saturday, February 21st

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC – ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, February 25th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA – ticketek.com.au