Lorde is heading home, with a triumphant run of shows locked in across Australia and New Zealand for February 2026, marking her first dates in the region since the Solar Power tour wrapped in 2023.

Frontier Touring is presenting the six-date trek, which follows the release of Lorde’s fourth studio album, Virgin. The new record is already delivering stellar numbers, debuting at No. 1 on the Aotearoa Music Charts, the ARIA Albums Chart and the Official UK Albums Chart, and landing at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in the US.

The ‘Ultrasound’ world tour has seen Lorde filling major venues on both sides of the Atlantic, with sold-out stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, the O2 Arena in London, and AFAS Live in Amsterdam.

Lorde has been part of the pop conversation for more than a decade now. Back in 2013, she broke out globally at 16 with “Royals”, the minimalist hit that turned her into a household name overnight. Her debut, Pure Heroine, signalled a new pop disruptor in the making.

Since then, each album has pushed her sound in new directions, without losing her signature style. Melodrama dialled up the pop drama and dancefloor hooks. Solar Power leaned into indie folk. With Virgin, Lorde pivots again, offering up what’s described as her most reflective material yet.

The hits keep pulling streams, old and new. “Ribs” recently enjoyed a second wind on the charts, and other cuts — “Green Light”, “Liability”, “Supercut” — have cemented her reputation as a sharp songwriter with an ear for big pop moments and intimate confessions alike.

Ahead of her return to local stages, here’s a look at five Lorde tracks that still find an audience, years on:

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

5. “Green Light” (2017)

The comeback single that kicked off the Melodrama era after a four-year gap. Written with Jack Antonoff, it’s an energetic spin on heartbreak that turned into a festival staple.

4. “Buzzcut Season” (2013)

A fan favourite from Pure Heroine, capturing youthful detachment and escapism in vivid lines like “We live beside the pool where everything is good.”

3. “Liability” (2017)

A raw piano ballad that showcased Lorde’s confessional side. She called it a song she wished she’d had as a teenager, and a line that still resonates with fans today.

2. “Supercut” (2017)

One of her most danceable deep cuts, “Supercut” blends fuzzy synths with a bittersweet look at how we replay old memories.

1. “Ribs” (2013)

A defining moment from her debut. “Ribs” has grown into an enduring anthem for anyone caught between growing up and looking back. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lorde admitted she still can’t quite explain why it hits so hard: “It’s crazy that it works on people still. It’s a mystery to me.”