It’s no secret that Lorde drew inspiration from one of the greatest artists to ever do it on her latest single ‘Solar Power’.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 show, she said, “I had never heard Primal Scream in my life, I’d been told to check them out. I wrote the song on the piano and then we realized, it sounds a lot like ‘Loaded.’ It’s just one of those crazy things that like, they just were the spiritual forebears of the song.”

She continued, “I reached out to Bobby and he was so lovely about it — he was like, ‘These things happen, you caught a vibe that we caught years ago.’ And he gave us his blessing. So let the record state: ‘Loaded’ is 100% the original blueprint for this, but we arrived at it organically. And I’m glad we did.”

But Primal Scream’s ‘Loaded’ isn’t the only track that many are recognising in ‘Solar Power’. Many have also established that the song has a pretty big George Michael vibe, in particular its’ similar chorus, piano hook and chord progression.

The song in particular? Michael’s infamous, ‘Freedom! ’90’. Michael’s estate have issued a statement ensuring that there’s no bad vibes and that Michael himself “would have been flattered” by the song.

As per Variety, they said, “We are aware that many people are making a connection between ‘Freedom ’90’ by George Michael and ‘Solar Power’ by Lorde which George would have been flattered to hear, so on behalf of one great artist to a fellow artist, we wish her every success with the single.”

After four years away – and an almost cult-like expectation for her return – the New Zealand singer came back last week with ‘Solar Power’, the first single from her third album.

