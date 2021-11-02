Lord has confirmed a deluxe version of Solar Power is on the way this week, containing two tracks previously unavailable to play on streaming services.

The New Zealand star explained that the two tracks in question, ‘Helen Of Troy’ and ‘Hold No Grudge’, were the “black sheep” of the record. “These songs were fun explorations on the album journey,” she said in a newsletter to her fans. “They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.

“‘Helen Of Troy’ is just me talking trash to make Jack (Antonoff, the producer of Solar Power) laugh, basically. We wrote it super quickly in the tiniest room at Westlake where we did a bunch of (Melodrama) and it was fun the whole time.

It’s super off the cuff lyrically, almost ad-libbed, and you can hear me starting to figure out some album themes — ‘So I took a happy face, and it’s coming on like a charm / I don’t wanna get lost, I wanna worship the sun / and if you want, you can come’.”

Lorde continued: “‘Hold No Grudge’ is a sort of composite portrait of when relationships turn sour, being trapped in the ice but remembering the warmth. Every couple lines, the person I’m singing about changes; one minute it’s a childhood friend, next a crush or a colleague.

When this happens to me, I find myself hyper-aware of the space where the closeness used to be, my tongue finding it over and over like the socket of a lost tooth. I came to the conclusion that when it comes to holding grudges, I am just not that bitch. ‘Acting my age, not my horoscope / guess that’s growing up’. She’ll drink to that.”

Lorde also dropped a music video for ‘Fallen Fruit’ one of Solar Power‘s tracks, today, November 3rd, which you can see below.

The deluxe version isn’t the first alternative version of the album either. In September, she released Te Ao Mārama, a companion to Solar Power which featured five songs from the album sung entirely in the red Māori, the indigenous language of New Zealand (Aotearoa).

Check out ‘Fallen Fruit’ by Lorde: