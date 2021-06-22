Lorde has described her now-infamous Solar Power album cover as “a little bit feral” in an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

ICYMI, Lorde made her long-awaited return earlier this month with her first single in four years, ‘Solar Power’.

Along with the track, she also released the artwork for her forthcoming album of the same name and let’s just say, it is quite… cheeky.

While speaking to Stephen Colbert, Lorde revealed that the photo – which Colbert mentioned he was not allowed to show on television – was taken by a friend.

“It was just me jumping over a friend on the beach… It’s a little hardcore, but it was so joyful to me. It felt innocent and playful and a little bit feral,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Colbert recalled meeting Lorde for the first time in the backyard of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“You are being nice to me, and I pranked you – do you forgive me?” Colbert asked Lorde. She replied, “We’ll get there.”

Lorde isn’t ready to forgive Stephen for his New Zealand prank just yet. 😂 #LSSC pic.twitter.com/q0ADaFdJdK — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 22, 2021



She also shared her excitement over returning to the stage for her 2022 world tour, saying “it sort of doesn’t seem real, but I’m super keen.”

“This album is so joyful and big and such a good thing to experience with a bunch of people, so I’m glad the timing worked out that we could do a tour.”

Check out the album cover for Lorde’s Solar Power: