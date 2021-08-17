Lorde has sent us reeling and wanting more of Solar Power, thanks to her new single ‘Mood Ring’, which she co-wrote with Jack Antonoff.

The era of Solar Power is well and truly underway, and Lorde is leaving no stone unturned in riling us up. The latest in the line of releases, straight from the album, is ‘Mood Ring’.

For the track, Lorde shares writing credits with Jack Antonoff. She also directed the breezy, enchanting music video with Joel Kefali.

In a statement accompanying the release, Lorde calls ‘Mood Ring’ a deep-dive into the ‘Flower Child’ culture.

“This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me. Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into ’60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again.” she said.

On the track, Lorde correlates modern self-care, wellness culture with the marked popularity of pseudo-spirituality subcultures in the 60s.

“That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness.” she said.

“Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like “I think there’s a pop song in here.” So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes.” she said.

Clearly, she has no time for vagina-scented candles and healing chakras.

This is the third offering from Lorde’s upcoming album Solar Power, which is out on Friday. This is also her first album in four years, following 2017’s Melodrama.

Check out ‘Mood Ring’ by Lorde: