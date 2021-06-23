Lorde has discussed the vibe of her new album Solar Power, likening her latest music to bands S Club, Fleetwood Mac and TLC.

In a new interview on Nova FM’s Smallzy’s Surgery, the ‘Royals’ singer described her third studio album as a blend of folk and “bubblegum pop,” adding, “I really think it’s such a good record.”

“I feel so proud of it so I’m keen to get out there. The sound is sort of ’60s/’70s folk with early 2000s bubblegum pop,” Lorde said.

“It’s a little bit S Club, a little bit TLC, mixed with like, your classics – Fleetwood Mac. It’s quite a buzzy mix.”

Lorde also weighed in on the album artwork, which featured a cheeky hint of the singer’s behind.

“I had been told that, you know, it was my butt and people might feel a way about that.

“But the photo felt so like joyful and playful and kind of free to me, I feel like the kind of sexiness almost didn’t kind of compute for me. I just thought I looked so happy jumping over the camera like that.

“But yeah, it was a funny thing thinking, ‘This person’s seen my butt, this person’s seen my butt and this person’s seen my butt’. I guess you got to preserve it while you got it.”

She added: “I didn’t even know if I thought I looked that hot, I just thought it was such a cool, kind of tough photo.

“I was like, ‘This feels iconic to me’. I can imagine owning the vinyl and loving it for 25 years.

“That was my vibe on it. I guess you have to preserve it while you’ve got it [and] save it for prosperity.”

It comes following Lorde also describing her album cover as “a little bit feral” in an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

While speaking to Stephen Colbert, Lorde revealed that the album photo – which Colbert mentioned he was not allowed to show on television – was taken by a friend.

“It was just me jumping over a friend on the beach… It’s a little hardcore, but it was so joyful to me. It felt innocent and playful and a little bit feral,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Colbert recalled meeting Lorde for the first time in the backyard of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“You are being nice to me, and I pranked you – do you forgive me?” Colbert asked Lorde. She replied, “We’ll get there.”

