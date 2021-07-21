Ahead of her new album Solar Power, Lorde has blessed us with ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ and all is well in the world.

She came, she saw, she delivered. After teasing new music for so long, Lorde has grabbed our hands and is hurtling into a new era with us. Kicking things up a notch ahead of the release of her new album Solar Power, Lorde has dropped the single ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon.’

Just like ‘Solar Power’, the first track we saw from Solar Power, ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ was produced by Jack Antonoff. The track also features vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo.

In a statement, the singer called the song a thesis on getting older and trying on domesticity: “This song is sort of a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions.”

“I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others too. I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts…” she says.

Writing to her fans last year, Lorde touched on the collaboration with Antonoff, calling how the pandemic and her trip to Antarctica shaped the album. ‘Fucking good’ was the term she used to describe it.

“A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down. We’re still working away — Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer. Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicio activity.” she said in the letter.

“In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I’d like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive.” she wrote.

“Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super fucking high.I can tell you, this new thing, it’s got its own colours now. If you know anything about my work, you’ll know what that means.” she continued.

Lorde’s new album Solar Power is out on August 20th, 2021.

Check out ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ by Lorde: