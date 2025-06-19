Lorde fans can get an early listen to her new album, Virgin, before it’s officially out.

She’s hosting listening parties on June 25th and 26th across Australia and New Zealand.

In New Zealand, the events are on Wednesday at Flying Nun record stores in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington.

In Australia, the parties happen Thursday at Rockaway Records (Brisbane), Hum On King (Sydney), and Oh! Jean Records (Melbourne).

Virgin is set to be released on June 27th and is the follow-up to Lorde’s 2021 album, Solar Power.

Today on Instagram, she teased her next single, “Hammer”, set to release this Friday. The video, directed by Renell Medrano, was filmed at Hampstead Heath

Promotion for the album has been building with last month’s release of the single “Man of the Year”, which came with a captivating new video.

The track follows previous single “What Was That”, which Lorde memorably previewed in New York City’s Washington Square Park in April. After sending out a text blast to fans announcing the unexpected teaser event, so many people filled up the park that the police had to come and shut the whole thing down. (She performed “What Was That” in the same place just a couple of hours later anyway.)

Lorde discussed Virgin at length in her Rolling Stone cover story, her first in-depth conversation about her new album.