An expansive reissue of The Grammy-nominated 1989 Lou Reed record, New York, is set to be released.

New York: Deluxe Edition will feature the first-ever remastered recordings from the album, in addition to 26 unreleased studio and live tracks, and a DVD reissue of The New York Album concert film, performed at the Theatre St. Denis in Montreal.

The first CD will feature the remastered album, the second CD is comprised of live versions of beloved cuts and the final disc contains unreleased early versions of the album’s tracks — including a “work type” and early mixes of ‘Dirty Blvd’, the Velvet Underground’s ‘Sweet Jane’ and Transformer cut ‘Walk on the Wild Side.

It will arrive with a hardcover book with contributions by Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Bill Ingot, Jason Stern, and the late Hal Willner, with new liner notes by music journalist David Fricke and essays from archivist Don Fleming.

New York: Deluxe Edition will arrive September 25th via Rhino.

Check out ‘Dirty Blvd.’ by Lou Reed:

New York Deluxe Edition Tracklist

Disc One: Original Album (2020 Remaster)

1. ‘Romeo Had Juliette’

2. ‘Halloween Parade’

3. ‘Dirty Blvd.’

4. ‘Endless Cycle’

5. ‘There Is No Time’

6. ‘Last Great American Whale’

7. ‘Beginning of a Great Adventure’

8. ‘Busload of Faith’

9. ‘Sick of You’

10. ‘Hold On’

11. ‘Good Evening Mr. Waldheim’

12. ‘Xmas In February’

13. ‘Strawman’

14. ‘Dime Store Mystery’

Disc Two: “New York” – Live

1. ‘Romeo Had Juliette’ *

2. ‘Halloween Parade’ *

3. ‘Dirty Blvd.’ *

4. ‘Endless Cycle’ *

5. ‘There Is No Time’ *

6. ‘Last Great American Whale’*

7. ‘Beginning of a Great Adventure’*

8. ‘Busload of Faith’*

9. ‘Sick of You’ *

10. ‘Hold On’*

11. ‘Good Evening Mr. Waldheim’ *

12. ‘Xmas In February’ *

13. ‘Strawman’ *

14. ‘Dime Store Mystery’ *

Disc Three: Works In Progress/Singles/Encore

1. ‘Romeo Had Juliette’ (7” Version)

2. ‘Dirty Blvd.’ (Work Tape) *

3. ‘Dirty Blvd.’ (Rough Mix) *

4. ‘Endless Cycle’ (Work Tape) *

5. ‘Last Great American Whale’ (Work Tape) *

6. ‘Beginning of a Great Adventure’ (Rough Mix) *

7. ‘Busload of Faith’ (Solo Version) *

8. ‘Sick of You’ (Work Tape) *

9. ‘Sick of You’ (Rough Mix) *

10. ‘Hold On’ (Rough Mix) *

11. ‘Strawman’ (Rough Mix) *

12. ‘The Room’ (Non-LP Track)

13. ‘Sweet Jane’ (Live Encore) *

14. ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ (Live Encore) *

DVD

Audio Only Bonus

15. A Conversation with Lou Reed

Vinyl Track Listing

Side A

