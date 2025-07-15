He has inspired some of today’s top music stars, including Charli XCX — now, some of Australia’s most respected musicians are banding together to celebrate one of rock’s most enduring icons: Lou Reed.

In January 2026, ‘Celebrating Lou Reed, The Velvet Underground & Nico’ will tour Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide, with a star-studded lineup set to honour the music and mythos of the late New York pioneer.

The tribute, which spans Reed’s groundbreaking Velvet Underground era through to his eccentric and uncompromising solo work, will feature performances by Robert Forster (The Go-Betweens), Mick Harvey (The Bad Seeds, The Birthday Party), Dave Graney (The Coral Snakes), Rob Snarski (The Blackeyed Susans, The Triffids), and Stefanie Duzel.

They’ll be backed by a powerhouse band featuring Robbie Warren (Died Pretty), Barton Price (Models, The Winged Heels), Roger Mason (Models), Paul McDonald (Glide, The Gin Palace, Steve Kilbey), and Mark Tobin (Caligula, The Gin Palace, Steve Kilbey).

Expect all eras of Reed, from the jagged drone of “I’m Waiting For The Man” and “Venus In Furs”, to solo staples like “Perfect Day”, “Satellite of Love”, “Sweet Jane”, “Coney Island Baby”, and of course, “Walk On The Wild Side”.

“Lou was the Charles Bukowski of rock singers,” wrote Americana Highways. And in the words of Keith Richards: “To me, Lou stood out. The real deal! Something important to American music and to ALL MUSIC!”

The four-date run promises an evocative, unfiltered tribute to a cult figure who redefined songwriting. “Sound is more than just noise,” Reed once said. “Ordered sound is music. My life is music.”

Tour Dates

Pre-sale: Thursday, July 17th, 10am local time

General on sale: Monday, July 20th, 10am local time

Tickets: metropolistouring.com

Saturday, January 24th

The Metro, Sydney



Sunday, January 25th

The Triffid, Brisbane

Friday, January 30th

170 Russell, Melbourne



Saturday, January 31st

The Gov, Adelaide