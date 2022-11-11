Louis Tomlinson has opened up about his thoughts on Harry Styles’ major success as a solo artist, admitting it initially bothered him.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Tomlinson – who releases his second album Faith In The Future today – got candid about comparing himself to his former One Direction bandmates following the group’s split back in 2015, saying in reference to Styles’ career: “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first.

“Only ‘cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band. But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star.”

It’s not hard to see why Tomlinson found himself with a case of the green-eyed monster when looking at his friend’s success.

Since embarking on his solo career, Harry Styles has marked himself as a bonafide superstar, releasing three number-one albums, a slew of chart-topping hits, major design campaigns, and a burgeoning film career that includes the controversial Olivia Wilde-directed flick, Don’t Worry Darling.

Despite his previous jealousy of his former bandmate and close friend, Tomlinson added that he has nothing but love for Styles these days, whom he considers a “brother”.

“But I look on Harry like a brother, man,” he said, adding, “I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I’m sure the lads will text me when the album comes out, we check in on each other, we’re good like that. I bumped into Niall at Glastonbury, and even though we hadn’t spoken all year, it was like absolutely no time had passed. Because we’ve lived through such experiences together in One Direction, this bond that we have is for life.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.