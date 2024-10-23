Paul Kelly is set to perform his biggest shows yet in Australia and New Zealand.

These will be his only live shows for 2025, taking place in arenas across Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Christchurch, Wellington, and Auckland in August and September.

Joining Kelly on all Australian dates will be Grammy winner Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Also opening for him in Australia will be Fanny Lumsden, while Reb Fountain will open in New Zealand.

This tour comes ahead of Kelly’s upcoming studio album, Fever Longing Still, which will be released on November 1st. It marks his first album of new original material since 2018’s Nature and features the singles “Taught By Experts” and “Houndstooth Dress.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Wednesday, October 30th, at 3pm local time through Frontier Touring. Frontier Members can access early tickets starting Monday, October 28th, at 3pm local time – full details are available on the website.

Kelly will perform with his live band, which includes Peter Luscombe (drums), Bill McDonald (bass), Dan Kelly (guitar), Cameron Bruce (keys), Jess Hitchcock (vocals), and Ash Naylor (guitar).

Awarded the Order of Australia in 2017, Kelly has received 17 ARIA Awards and five APRA Awards. His songwriting captures the emotional depth of Australia’s landscape, history, and people. Songs like “To Her Door,” “Leaps and Bounds,” “How to Make Gravy,” and “From Little Things Big Things Grow” reflect this connection. His work spans various genres, from bluegrass and country to funk and soul, with decades of touring under his belt.

Paul Kelly 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guests Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (AU shows)

+ Fanny Lumsden (AU) & Reb Fountain (NZ)

Presented by Frontier Touring, Triple M (AU) and Stuff (NZ)