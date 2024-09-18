Luke Combs is coming back to Australia and New Zealand in January and February 2025.
He’ll perform eight shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. Joining him will be Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Australian artist Lane Pittman, who also supported Combs on his 2023 tour.
Pres-ale tickets will be available from Monday, September 23rd, while Frontier Members can access presale tickets on Tuesday, September 24th. For more information, head to frontiertouring.com/lukecombs.
This tour adds to Combs’ growing success. He’s been nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (for Fathers & Sons), and Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards, which he’s already won twice in 2021 and 2022.
Combs is hugely popular in Australia, with Sydney and Brisbane among his top streaming cities on Spotify. His albums This One’s for You and What You See Ain’t Always What You Get are certified multi-Platinum, with This One’s for You reaching 3x Platinum.
He’ll be touring with his latest album, Fathers & Sons, released in June. Recorded live, the album reflects on his experiences as a father and features the lead single “The Man He Sees in Me.”
Luke Combs 2025 Australia and New Zealand Tour
With special guests Jordan Davis (USA), Mitchell Tenpenny (USA), and Lane Pittman (AU)
Presented by Frontier Touring & Chugg Entertainment
Frontier Members presale begins Tuesday, September 24th from (staggered timings as below)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
Auckland: 1pm local time
Melbourne: 2pm local time
Brisbane: 4pm local time
Sydney: 5pm local time
General public sale begins Wednesday, September 25th (staggered timings as below)
Sydney: 1pm local time
Auckland: 2pm local time
Melbourne: 2pm local time
Brisbane: 3pm local time
Friday, January 17th
Eden Park, Auckland, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz
Saturday, January 18th
Eden Park, Auckland, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz
Friday, January 24th
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday, January 25th
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday, January 31st
Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday, February 1st
Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday, February 7th
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday, February 8th
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC
ticketmaster.com.au