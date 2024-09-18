Luke Combs is coming back to Australia and New Zealand in January and February 2025.

He’ll perform eight shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. Joining him will be Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Australian artist Lane Pittman, who also supported Combs on his 2023 tour.

Pres-ale tickets will be available from Monday, September 23rd, while Frontier Members can access presale tickets on Tuesday, September 24th. For more information, head to frontiertouring.com/lukecombs.

This tour adds to Combs’ growing success. He’s been nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (for Fathers & Sons), and Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards, which he’s already won twice in 2021 and 2022.

Combs is hugely popular in Australia, with Sydney and Brisbane among his top streaming cities on Spotify. His albums This One’s for You and What You See Ain’t Always What You Get are certified multi-Platinum, with This One’s for You reaching 3x Platinum.

He’ll be touring with his latest album, Fathers & Sons, released in June. Recorded live, the album reflects on his experiences as a father and features the lead single “The Man He Sees in Me.”

Luke Combs 2025 Australia and New Zealand Tour

With special guests Jordan Davis (USA), Mitchell Tenpenny (USA), and Lane Pittman (AU)

Presented by Frontier Touring & Chugg Entertainment

Frontier Members presale begins Tuesday, September 24th from (staggered timings as below)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

Auckland: 1pm local time

Melbourne: 2pm local time

Brisbane: 4pm local time

Sydney: 5pm local time

General public sale begins Wednesday, September 25th (staggered timings as below)

Sydney: 1pm local time

Auckland: 2pm local time

Melbourne: 2pm local time

Brisbane: 3pm local time

Friday, January 17th

Eden Park, Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday, January 18th

Eden Park, Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday, January 24th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, January 25th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday, January 31st

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, February 1st

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday, February 7th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, February 8th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

ticketmaster.com.au