2022 is the Year of the Tiger and they’re celebrating it in style in Chatswood with the incredible Lunar New Year Festival.

The fourth edition of the beloved annual event features a wonderful mix of comedy, art, live music, traditional cultural celebrations and, of course, amazing food.

Taking place from Thursday, January 27th until Sunday February 20th and spanning several iconic Chatswood locations, this is one not to be missed for Sydneysiders. The festival will be a wonderful showcase for the cultures of China, Vietnam, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

One of the highlights of this year’s lineup is definitely the special one-night-only Lunar New Year Comedy Festival, taking place on Saturday, February 12th at The Concourse, the cultural heart of the North Shore.

Some of the funniest Asian-Australian comedians will be celebrating their culture and, most importantly, making everyone laugh. You’ll recognise some of the comedy stars from shows like The Project and The Chaser, including Lawrence Leung, Alex Lee, Diana Nguyen, Michael Hing, Annie Louey, and Harry Jun. This is an excellent chance to catch some top comics and find your funny this February.

Another event not to be missed is Chatswood Tiger Beats, an outdoor concert series taking place from Thursday, February 10th until Sunday, February 13th at The Concourse outdoor space. Some of the best Asian-Australian artists in pop, R&B, and electronic music will perform, making for an eclectic musical lineup

And best of all, the whole event is completely free! There will also be a popup bar to quench your thirst as you watch all of the live music. Yeo, Rainbow Chan, AnSo, Maggie Tra, Flower Boy, and Red Rey are just some of the exciting acts set to perform at Tiger Beats.

Don’t worry if you’re of more of a classical persuasion because a short-but-sweet one-hour version of Mozart’s classic opera The Magic Flute will be performed by Pacific Opera and Willoughby Symphony Orchestra in The Concourses’ Concert Hall on Saturday, February 19th. An evening of orchestral music merging the styles of East and West will also take place before that on Saturday, February 5th at the Lunar New Year Concert.

“I’m excited to announce that Chatswood’s Lunar New Year Festival will again delight with Asian culture, entertainment, art, and delicacies, Debra Just, Willoughby City Council CEO said. “This vibrant celebration showcases emerging and established Asian-Australian artists, performers, and creatives while highlighting the huge range of dining options offered by Chatswood. Providing fun for all ages, the Chatswood Year of the Tiger Festival is a great way to celebrate the diversity of our city.”

So as you can see there really is something for everyone at this year’s Lunar New Year Festival. Alongside the comedy and live music will also be enticing food – Chatswood Mall is being transformed with the traditional Asian Golden Market throughout the festival – and art – several intriguing exhibitions by acclaimed artists will also be held.

You can visit www.visitchatswood.com.au/lny to find out all you need to know about the entire Lunar New Year Festival programme, as well as all ticket details.

