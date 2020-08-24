It’s no secret that the pandemic has us all feeling out of sorts, and Lzzy Hale knows this frustration all too well and has spoken about how the pandemic is affecting her and her Halestorm bandmates.

“Before all this went down, we were getting together pretty much every day,” Hale told GWAR’s Internet TV show Undead From Antarctica.

“We were one of the lucky ones. We had already set aside some time — well, not this whole time, but the majority of this time that we’re home — to write another record,” she continued.

“So before all this went down and every day it was, like, new bad news, new bad news, we were getting together every single day right here in my basement. And then slowly but surely, everyone was just, like, ‘Okay, let’s stay separate for a while.'”

And while they’ve managed to see each other while implementing social distancing guidelines, Lzzy admitted it’s not the same.

“We’ve had some socially distant hangs, like with my bass player and drummer — just outside situations, like, six feet apart, don’t hug; that kind of thing. But other than that, I miss it, man. I miss playing live shows and I miss jamming with my band,” she said, adding, “Yeah, I miss all of that.”

It comes following comments made by Lzzy Hale over Instagram back in May about the effect the pandemic has had on the music industry, where she said she felt as many bands wouldn’t “make it out of this”.

“In my opinion, without a vaccine, this is like opening up a designated section of a public pool for pissing,” she said.

“What I need to address tonight is the audacity of some people to assume that just because I’m someone of note, that I am not suffering because of all this. I spend most of my time, 90% of it, on tour, which is NOT a reality right now. My crew is suffering, the future is unknown.”

“Most of the bands you know and love won’t make it out of this,” she warned.

Check out Lzzy Hale on Undead From Antarctica: