Lzzy Hale made her debut as Skid Row’s acting frontperson at their recent concert in Illinois, US.

The Halestorm rocker, who described fronting Skid Row as her “dream gig,” led her temporary new band through over a dozen songs, including “18 and Life”, “Monkey Business”, and “Slave to the Grind”.

Hale shared her admiration for Skid Row on her social media in March, stating, “I started listening to Skid Row when I was a teenager growing up on the east coast in central Pennsylvania. They were one of the only bands at that time that truly bridged the gap for my love of 80s big choruses and riffs, but had the same poignant dirt and grime that was seeping into the cracks of my mind during the 90s.

“By the early 2000s, Halestorm was well coming into its own, inspired by these powerful songs that helped me unlock a door within myself as a young musician… I can say without a second thought that if it weren’t for Skid Row in my bones, I would not be the rocker I am today.”

In the same month, Skid Row announced that their most recent singer, Swedish Idol winner Erik Grönwall, had departed the group to focus on his health. Grönwall, who battled and beat leukaemia in recent years, was left immunocompromised, making touring difficult.

“I’m getting stronger and healthier every day, but after consulting my doctor, I need to allow myself more time to recover, which I can’t do as the lead singer of Skid Row,” Grönwall said in a statement.

In his place, Skid Row enlisted Hale, who is set to join the band for at least four shows over the coming months.

Watch Hale make her Skid Row debut below, performing “18 and Life”, “Monkey Business”, and more at their Carterville, Illinois concert.