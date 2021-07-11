A controversial 2015 interview with M.I.A has emerged amid recent allegations of sexual assault against Diplo from an unrelated victim. In the interview, singer M.I.A. spoke of the DJ/producer “controlling” her and smashing furniture around her hotel room in a fit of jealousy.

The interview has resurfaced after TMZ reportedly obtained documents that state Diplo is being sued by a woman who claims he coerced her into performing oral sex, and recorded it.

Diplo and M.I.A. dated from 2003 until 2008 and in an interview with Rolling Stone M.I.A. alluded that the downfall of their relationship was due to her rapid rise to success.

“When I got signed by Interscope, he literally smashed my hotel room and broke all the furniture because he was so angry I got picked up by a major label,” she told Rolling Stone in 2015.

“By the time that [height of fame] was happening to me, I was with Diplo and he basically just like shat on every good thing that was happening to me, and I just didn’t enjoy it because if I was on a cover of a magazine he’ll be like, ‘What do you want to do, like be on the dentist waiting room table? Like, is that what a magazine is for? It’s corny. Like, don’t do magazines,'” she also revealed to the publication.

The unsettling interview has been dug up in light of the recent sexual allegations against Diplo. According to TMZ, the lawsuit states that the woman and her friends met Diplo at the Wynn hotel, where he offered them alcohol and marijuana.

From there, Diplo’s security reportedly began removing people from the party, including one of the woman’s male friends who was punched in the face because he didn’t want to leave her.

Once Diplo was alone with the woman, he allegedly told her she couldn’t leave his private room until she gave him oral sex.

According to the documents, the alleged victim said she obeyed him because she was afraid and wanted to be able to leave as quickly as possible.

Diplo’s attorney Bryan Freedman has strongly disputed the charges, claiming that the alleged victim is connected to Shelly Auguste, Diplo’s ex-girlfriend. Auguste sued Diplo in June this year for sexual battery.

“This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable, given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her,” Freedman told TMZ.

“We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can to put an end to this shakedown by Ms Auguste and her accomplices once and for all.”

