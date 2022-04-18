One of the three drug dealers who supplied Mac Miller with the deadly fentanyl that led to his overdose has been sentenced to almost 11 years in prison.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Ryan Michael Reavis was given the lengthy sentence by U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II on Monday, April 18th. Reavis reportedly asked for only just five years in custody before he was sentenced.

“This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back,” a statement on Reavis’ behalf said. “My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am.”

His defence team also insisted that their client is “a heroin and opioid addict who delivered drugs to support his own addiction. He was not a supplier or an importer, nor was he connected to any larger criminal conspiracy.”

Shortly before Reavis’ sentencing was confirmed, a heartbreaking statement from Karen Meyers, Miller’s mum, was read out by prosecutors.

“My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world,” her statement said. “Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything – his life, plans, music, dreams. He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there.”

The two other drug dealers in the Miller fentanyl case are Stephen Andrew Walter, who admitted last year to supplying Reavis with the fentanyl and later accepted a plea deal carrying a 17-year prison sentence, and Cameron James Pettit, whose case is still pending.

Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, died in September 2018, aged just 26-years-old. His cause of death was ruled as a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol at the time.

