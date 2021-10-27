The man who supplied the alleged drug dealer of Mac Miller with the pills that caused his death in 2018 has pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.

Court documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, October 26th, that were initially filed on Monday, October 25th, reveal that Stephen Walter has pleaded guilty with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Another charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance against Walter has since been dropped. The accused faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison over the fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills, as well as a lifetime of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

Instead, the fine could be “twice the profit gained or loss from the offence,” whichever amount is greater. Walter also faces a mandatory “special assessment of $100 and a court-imposed term of supervised release that is no less than three years.”

It’s believed that prosecutors are recommending 17 years in prison plus 5 years of supervised release on top of that.

Previous coat documents claimed that Walter told Ryan Michael Reavis – also facing fraud, drug, and gun possession charges of his own – to sell fentanyl to Cameron James Pettit via the counterfeit pills, fully aware that they were deadly. Walter was already on supervised release from a previous drug case in which he was involved in back then.

It was Pettit – who was charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance – who then brought those drugs to Miller, with the rapper overdosing after ingesting the pills alongside other substance on September 7th, 2018.

Walter, Reavis, and Pettit were all charged in relation to the rapper’s death in September of the following year, with Pettit brought into custody on September 4th, 2019 and Reavis arrested a few weeks later on September 24th.

