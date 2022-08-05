Machine Gun Kelly has reacted angrily after his tour bus was vandalised with a homophobic slur in Omaha, Nebraska.

The incident occurred ahead of his show in the city on Thursday, August 4th. Pictures being widely shared online show the singer’s tour bus scrawled with the words “Rap Devil F****t” in yellow paint. A large image of a penis ejaculating was also painted on the other side of the bus.

As per Page Six, a spokesperson for Omaha Police stated that no arrests have yet been made, although the investigation is still active and ongoing. The spokesperson also revealed that the damage to the tour bus had been fixed, as “all of the spray paint was easily removed.”

After the incident, MGK took to social media to call out the perpetrators. “You’re so dumb,” he said on Instagram Stories. “You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you f–kin’ idiot. Do the first part of the crime right.”

It’s unclear if the singer will press charges over the incident. According to the Omaha Police spokesperson though, the decision to do so would actually fall to the leasing bus company, Russel Coach Company.

“Technically, since they own the vehicle, it would be up to them whether they want to press charges or not,” the officer told Page Six. “When the case gets assigned to one of our detectives, they will contact Russel Coach Company and if they choose to decline to press charges, the case would not be investigated any further.”

MGK still has several U.S. shows to complete this month, before he takes his tour to Europe in September and October (full dates here). After Omaha, he’s next scheduled to perform in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, August 6th.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.