Ahead of his Australian and New Zealand tour kicking off next week, Machine Gun Kelly has added a local star to the supporting lineup.

With Melbourne now sold out and limited tickets remaining across all remaining dates, standout Aotearoa artist Will Swinton has been added to the line-up, joining Kelly and the previously announced support, US hip hop artist, honestav.

Swinton, who pairs a raspy powerhouse voice with raw, soul-baring songwriting, met Kelly by chance at a bar in Idaho in 2022. He’d just sold his car, quit his job at a trampoline park in Auckland, and spent his last savings on a one-way ticket to LA. Kelly was intrigued enough to invite him backstage at the ‘Mainstream Sellout Tour’ to hear his music.

Four years later, Swinton has amassed over 100 million streams, released two EPs, and caught the attention of Kelly Clarkson, who covered his song “Flames” on national TV. Now he’s carving out his own brand of rock music with recent singles “Find A Way” and “Better Off” and a debut album on the way!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Swinton (@willswinton) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Kelly’s tour will kick off next Wednesday (April 8th) in Perth, before stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland. It’s his first tour Down Under since 2018’s ‘Mainstream Sellout Tour’, which was his first since 2013.

It comes in support of his seventh studio album Lost Americana, which hit No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The release of Lost Americana follows 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured collaborations with Willow, Lil Wayne, and Bring Me the Horizon.

The ‘Lost Americana Tour’ is his biggest global headline run yet, bringing him to major arenas, amphitheatres, and festivals across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. With more than 20.6 billion streams and millions of albums sold globally, Kelly continues to push boundaries as a genre-defying artist and electrifying live act.

Limited tickets remain for all shows except Melbourne – see here for details.

MACHINE GUN KELLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

RAC Arena, Perth WA

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, April 18th