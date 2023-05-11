Are you a huge fan of Machine Gun Kelly? Do you want to see his new documentary on the big screen in Australia? Well, you’ve only got one night to do so.

The pop punk star’s new film, Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era, will come to Australian cinemas for one night only on Saturday, May 13th.

The in-depth doc will bring his sold-out hometown performance in Cleveland, Ohio for his 2022 Mainstream Sellout tour to fans across the globe.

His setlist from that show contains plenty of fan favourites and commercial hits from across MGK’s career, including “bloody valentine”, “lonely”, “my ex’s best friend”, and “I Think I’m OKAY”. The doc also features lots of behind-the-scenes action from his tour.

You can watch the official trailer below.

Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era will only be available to watch on the big screen at cinemas around Australia via Trafalgar Releasing, who have previously broadcast concerts by the likes of Coldplay and Billie Eilish.

To find out if MGK’s doc will be playing at a cinema near you this weekend, head to the film’s official website.

It’s the second doc to be released about MGK in as many years. Last year’s Life in Pink, directed by Sam Cahill and executive produced by MGK himself, took viewers “inside the mind of this generation’s most polarising rockstar.”

“Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink is an in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood and more,” the official synopsis said.

“From creating his platinum-selling, Billboard No. 1 album Tickets to My Downfall, to his most recent No. 1 studio album, Mainstream Sellout, this is an all-access pass, that goes beyond the headlines, into the chaotic world of Machine Gun Kelly.”