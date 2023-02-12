Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly over? The internet seems to think so after the actor’s latest social media escapades.

On Sunday, Fox posted a curious video on Instagram of a letter being consumed by flames. It was accompanied by lyrics from Beyoncé’s soulful ballad “Pray You Catch Me”, a track from Lemonade, and the cryptic post seemed to speak volumes about the state of her relationship with the pop-punk star.

That wasn’t all. Fox also appeared to have wiped her Instagram completely clean of all photos featuring MGK. And in a stunning move, she even followed the rapper’s old nemesis, legendary rapper Eminem.

If it’s true, it would bring to an end one of the strangest celebrity couples of the last several years. Fox and MGK met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass back in 2020. Two years later, he took their romance to the next level, proposing to Fox with a unique engagement ring that carried a sharp, painful reminder of their commitment. The two even went so far as to drink each other’s blood, cementing their bond in the most intimate of ways.

Megan Fox has deactivated her Instagram account after hinting to Machine Gun Kelly breakup. pic.twitter.com/exqQCn1wwO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

In a revealing interview from 2022, Fox gushed about her love for MGK, saying that he was “literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four.” She even went so far as to claim that she had helped shape him into the person he is today.

MGK had also spoken in glowing terms about his partner. Late last year, he heaped praise upon Fox while declaring himself “a lost boy”.

While discussing his film, Taurus – in which he plays a self-destructive rocker – in an interview, MGK related the role to his relation ship with Fox. “She [his character’s assistant] understands that he was just a broken boy who has Peter Pan syndrome — which is me,” MGK explained.

“You don’t want to grow up. You know what I mean? You’re a lost boy, but you have Wendy, and Wendy doesn’t want to be with the lost boy, but she’s like, ‘Come back home and be a grownup with me.’ And you watch Peter Pan have the choice.” When the host asked MGK who had been his Wendy, he simply replied, “Must I say?”

But now, it seems that this once-passionate union has come to a close. We’ll keep you posted with any updates.