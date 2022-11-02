Machine Gun Kelly has once again heaped praise upon his fiancee, Megan Fox, while declaring himself “a lost boy”.

In a new episode of the Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, MGK discussed his upcoming movie, Taurus – in which he plays a self-destructive rocker – while relating the role to his relation ship with Jennifer’s Body star Fox,

“She [his character’s assistant] understands that he was just a broken boy who has Peter Pan syndrome — which is me,” MGK explained.

“You don’t want to grow up. You know what I mean? You’re a lost boy, but you have Wendy, and Wendy doesn’t want to be with the lost boy, but she’s like, ‘Come back home and be a grownup with me.’ And you watch Peter Pan have the choice.”

After the host asked MGK who had been his Wendy, he replied coyly, “Must I say?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about what he hopes to achieve in his career and personal life – while seemingly taking a jab at Kanye West in the process.

“What I want to be is a great friend and a great father and a great man to my lady and still be able to find some way where I can have this dream,” he said.

“In the [2022 movie] comedy Good Mourning, I wrote this line that just like so many of my lines will go over people’s heads. He’s trying out to become Batman in Good Mourning, and he chooses to go find his girl instead of going to the Batman audition, and there’s this line where it’s like, ‘You can’t have your job and have your love.’ And then he goes, “Lose the girl, save the world or don’t save the world like Batman would.’

“Basically, it’s making fun of the fact that there’s always an ultimatum between your career and your home life. I don’t want to be the most successful man and be lonely and look like a certain motherf***** does right now,” Machine Gun Kelly added.

The interview comes after the loved-up duo went all out for Halloween this year, dressing up as former scandalous celebrity couple, Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, with the couple dressing in the same outfit Lee and Anderson famously wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas back in 1995.

In case you missed Netflix’s biopic of Mötley Crüe, The Dirt, MGK also portrayed Tommy Lee in the series.

However, a video posted by MGK has stirred up some controversy after he was seen snorting a white “powder”, meant to resemble cocaine, off Fox’s breasts. After doing so, he licks the remaining substance before kissing his partner afterwards.

“Happy Halloween virgins,” the clip was captioned on Instagram, though it has since been deleted.

Earlier this year, Lee and Anderson’s turbulent relationship was portrayed in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, with Lily James and Sebastian Stan taking on the titular roles.

While the whole premise of the series was called into question, it ultimately earned positive reviews from critics and received a whopping 10 nominations at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, though it failed to nab any awards in the end.

