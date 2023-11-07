Macklemore is on his way to Australia and New Zealand.

The US rapper will perform in Wellington, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth in May of next year (see full dates below). While in Australia, he’ll also appear at Darwin’s BASSINTHEGRASS.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17th at 10am local time. The Frontier Touring pre-sale begins on Wednesday, November 15th at 12pm local time, while the Telstra pre-sale begins at on Monday, November 13th at 10am local time (AU only).

After blowing up alongside Ryan Lewis over a decade ago on 2012’s The Heist, which contained iconic hits like “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us”, Macklemore returned to his solo roots in 2017 with Gemini, a top five hit in Australia and the US.

Macklemore then released his third solo studio album, Ben, earlier this year, again reaching the top 20 on the US Billboard 200. In a positive review of Ben, Rolling Stone wrote, “It’s a concept album about his own death, yet it’s more subtle and textured than you’d expect… Ben is handily his best album. It’s a mid-career downshift from an artist who desperately needed it.”

One artist Macklemore might look to link up with while in Australia is Tones and I. The rapper and Aussie pop star combined on the 2022 single “Chant”, the lead single on Ben.

“I’ve been working on this song for three years. It all feels new again. I can’t remember a time I was this excited about putting new music out into the world,” Macklemore said on social media when “Chant” was released.

Macklemore 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by MG Live & Frontier Touring

Telstra pre-sale begins Monday, November 13th (10am local time) (AU only)

Frontier Touring pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 15th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Friday, November 17th (10am local time)

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com or ticketmaster.co.nz

Wednesday, May 8th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ

Thursday, May 9th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, May 11th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, May 15th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, May 17th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, May 18th

BASSINTHEGRASS, Darwin, NT

Monday, May 20th

HBF Stadium, Perth, WA