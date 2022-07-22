The long-awaited Tones and I and Macklemore collaboration has finally dropped.

Titled ‘Chant’, the track is the Australian singer-songwriter’s second single of the year following ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’, while it’s Macklemore’s first release since 2021.

The full release comes after the ‘Thrift Shop’ rapper teased the track with some snippets on social media. Tones had previously posted a mysterious picture on Instagram of herself and an unknown individual, with both of their faces hidden by green squiggles. “I have a new music out soon. It’s my first collab. Who is it with?” she asked in the post’s caption, adding that she wanted “wrong answers only.”

A collaboration between the pair was first touted late last year when Tones posted a picture of herself alongside Macklemore on Instagram.

“I ACTUALLY went thrift shopping with @macklemore today,” she wrote in the caption back then. “And tomorrow afternoon I’m gonna play music somewhere in Seattle!! Time and place will be announced tomorrow morning!! Let’s go!” That the picture showed the pair in a studio, rumours of a collaboration obviously arose.

At the start of this year, Tones then discussed her working relationship with the rapper with ABC, teasing that their collaboration would be released very, very soon.

“It’s been a long time coming since he first surprised me in Seattle in 2019,” she revealed. “He wanted me to record vocals on a track we’re doing together so I had to do that in person (in the U.S.).” “This year I might be finally releasing a song with my favourite artist – Macklemore.” she added.

‘Chant’ comes accompanied today by a music video co-directed by Macklemore and Jake Magraw. The single should be included on Tones’ follow-up album to the massively successful Welcome to the Madhouse, which is expected for release later this year.

Check out ‘Chant’ by Macklemore ft. Tones and I: