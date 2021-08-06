New York hardcore outfit Madball has announced that they will be refusing to play shows where proof of vaccine is required.

After fans inquired as to whether their August 14 concert at Irving Plaza in New York would go ahead, Madball took to its Instagram to write: “Heads up NYC : We’ve been asked a bunch if Irving is still happening… the answer is YES! That said, in light of the new rules that will be implemented in the city, this will likely be the last show we play here for a very long time. Sad to say.

“We truly respect whatever decisions people make with their bodies but we cannot in good conscience play shows that require personal/private medical information (like vaccination status) for entry.

“We have a special setlist we’re working on. This show will be bittersweet.. let’s make it memorable! There’s still some tickets available.. grab em up while you can! #weloveyounyc #fight #tryanny #hclives.

“FYI – this show will NOT require proof of vaccination since some are asking! The rule goes in effect soon after though.”

It comes following fellow music veteran Eric Clapton making a similar statement following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that vaccine passes will be mandatory to enter nightclubs and other venues.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021,” Clapton said. “I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

His statement was accompanied by a link to Clapton’s anti-lockdown collaborative anthem with Van Morrison, ‘Stand and Deliver’, released at the tail end of last year.

“Is this a sovereign nation / Or just a police state? / You better look out, people / Before it gets too late” the duo sing on the deranged ditty. “Magna Carta, Bill of Rights / The constitution, what’s it worth?”

Check out ‘Pride’ by Madball: