Madonna has taken to her Instagram stories to defend her choice to release a line of NFTs that are fully nude graphics, showing her giving birth to butterflies.
The singer announced the NFT series earlier this week, revealing that it’s titled “Mother of Creation”. The collection also includes a 3D model of Madonna’s vagina.
The general reaction from the public was a mixture of shock, confusion and, erm, disgust. However, Madonna has slammed people who’ve questioned her new merchandise.
“I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth,” she said in a chat shared to her Instagram account.
“But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both,” she added.
Madonna’s NFT monologue also addressed the importance of having “creepy crawly bugs” come out of her.
“I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos.”
“I say we need a forest with creepy crawly bugs coming out of me,” Madonna said. “Not often does a robot centipede crawl out of my vagina.”
“My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree. Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity,” she concluded.
The offerings are
quite very graphic and can be viewed on the 'Mother of Creation' website here. If you'd prefer to just hear about the NFT she's offering (instead of staring straight inside a life-life model of her lady garden) you can do so below.
Mother of Nature – In a cold laboratory setting, with no sign of life, an opening gives way to a branch that transforms into a full vibrant tree. It pushes against gravity and flowers bloom. The tree may bend or even break, but it continues to recreate and flourish.
Mother of Evolution – touches on the metamorphosis journey of butterflies, which are one of the most beautiful creations in nature, and a sign of hope. The butterflies are a metaphor for the paradox that the world is burning down in a post-apocalyptic scene, but there is still evidence of life. We continue to give birth, no matter what destruction is going on, no matter what oppression we face.
It relays the important message that if you are waiting for the world to be perfect or for your life to be perfect to create art, it will never happen. We have to do it, for our own survival in this chaotic, unpredictable world. The work features lyrics from Madonna’s iconic song ‘Justify My Love’, and original music by Igor Bardykin.
Mother of Technology – takes place in a beautiful forest, depicting the way science can also give birth light into the world, but only if used with the right consciousness. The centipede represents technology – both the life giving-force and the dangers of it, the juxtaposition of dark and light.
Technology continues to evolve in the physical, natural and real world; we can do whatever we want, but there are consequences to that. Nature will ultimately win in the end. The work features the poetry of Rumi.
