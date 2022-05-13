Madonna has taken to her Instagram stories to defend her choice to release a line of NFTs that are fully nude graphics, showing her giving birth to butterflies.

The singer announced the NFT series earlier this week, revealing that it’s titled “Mother of Creation”. The collection also includes a 3D model of Madonna’s vagina.

The general reaction from the public was a mixture of shock, confusion and, erm, disgust. However, Madonna has slammed people who’ve questioned her new merchandise.

“I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth,” she said in a chat shared to her Instagram account.

“But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both,” she added.

Madonna’s NFT monologue also addressed the importance of having “creepy crawly bugs” come out of her.

“I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos.”

“I say we need a forest with creepy crawly bugs coming out of me,” Madonna said. “Not often does a robot centipede crawl out of my vagina.”

“My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree. Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity,” she concluded.

The offerings are quite very graphic and can be viewed on the ‘Mother of Creation’ website here. If you’d prefer to just hear about the NFT she’s offering (instead of staring straight inside a life-life model of her lady garden) you can do so below.

Mother of Nature – In a cold laboratory setting, with no sign of life, an opening gives way to a branch that transforms into a full vibrant tree. It pushes against gravity and flowers bloom. The tree may bend or even break, but it continues to recreate and flourish.