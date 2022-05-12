Madonna has released a series of very X-rated non-fungible tokens and NFTs may just have reached their peak.

The 63-year-old pop icon has linked with Beetle to create a series of fully nude graphics, showing her giving birth to butterflies. Now there’s a sentence you don’t write everyday.

Humbly titled “Mother of Creation”, the NFT collection also includes a 3D model of Madonna’s vagina – if you’re for some reason so inclined, you can view it in cartoon form on the collection’s official website.

“I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity,” Madonna shared in a statement, adding that “all works were conceived with a 3D scan.”

The three works in the NFT triptych are as follows:

Mother of Nature – In a cold laboratory setting, with no sign of life, an opening gives way to a branch that transforms into a full vibrant tree. It pushes against gravity and flowers bloom. The tree may bend or even break, but it continues to recreate and flourish.

Mother of Evolution – touches on the metamorphosis journey of butterflies, which are one of the most beautiful creations in nature, and a sign of hope. The butterflies are a metaphor for the paradox that the world is burning down in a post-apocalyptic scene, but there is still evidence of life. We continue to give birth, no matter what destruction is going on, no matter what oppression we face. It relays the important message that if you are waiting for the world to be perfect or for your life to be perfect to create art, it will never happen. We have to do it, for our own survival in this chaotic, unpredictable world. The work features lyrics from Madonna's iconic song 'Justify My Love', and original music by Igor Bardykin. Mother of Technology – takes place in a beautiful forest, depicting the way science can also give birth light into the world, but only if used with the right consciousness. The centipede represents technology – both the life giving-force and the dangers of it, the juxtaposition of dark and light. Technology continues to evolve in the physical, natural and real world; we can do whatever we want, but there are consequences to that. Nature will ultimately win in the end. The work features the poetry of Rumi.

According to the website, proceeds from the sale will go to three nonprofits focused on supporting women and children around the world.