Miley Cyrus supported Britney Spears on stage by changing lyrics to her song ‘Party In The USA’ in support of the #FreeBritney movement.

Miley Cyrus has become the latest celebrity to speak up in support of Britney Spears as the battle for the latter’s controversial conservatorship intensifies.

During a performance on July 4th in Las Vegas, Cyrus changed the lyrics of her famous track ‘Party In The USA’ in support of the #FreeBritney movement. The lyrics for the revised version go: ‘That’s when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said: ‘Free Britney! Free Britney!’

Cyrus also used the phrase #FreeBritney through the rest of the song, even adding: “We love Jay-Z but we’ve got to free this bitch.”

https://twitter.com/iSeeCyrus/status/1411957892249317376

Cyrus has historically been a supporter of the #FreeBritney movement. In a 2019 performance, she changed the Jay-Z reference in ‘Party In The USA’ to a Britney one to support the popstar. ‘And a Britney song was on’, said the lyrics at the time.

The fallout from Spears’ explosive testimony about her abusive conservatorship has been massive. On Monday, Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, turned in his resignation, hinting that Spears herself was looking at an “indefinite hiatus.”

Just yesterday, reports stated that Spears’ conservatorship lawyer, Sam Ingham, was also resigning over remarks that she did not know she had the option to end her conservatorship.

In a New Yorker piece published July 3rd, Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino dove deeper into the nature of Britney Spears’ conservatorship, exposing extreme levels of control over her life, including not being able to post what she wanted on social media and not having a say in the constitution of the conservatorship in the first place.

