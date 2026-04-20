What should have been a triumphant, full-circle moment for Madonna has taken a sour turn, with the pop icon reporting her vintage Coachella outfit has gone missing following a surprise appearance with Sabrina Carpenter.

The performance over the weekend marked the 20th anniversary of her own legendary 2006 performance in the Coachella dance tent for her album Confessions on a Dance Floor. To honour the occasion, she pulled the original boots, corset, and jacket from that very performance out of her personal archives.

The collaboration was a massive moment, pairing the undisputed Queen of Pop with one of music’s fastest-rising stars. After the set, Madonna discovered the historic garments were gone.

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“This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing- my costume that was pulled from my personal archives — jacket, corset, dress and all other garments,” Madonna wrote in a statement on social media. “These aren’t just clothes, they are a part of my history.”

The artist is now offering a reward for the safe return of the pieces, noting that other archival items from the same era also vanished. “I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul, will find these items and reach out to my team at: [email protected],” she continued.

Onstage, Madonna had reflected on the milestone moment before the sour discovery. “Twenty years ago today, I performed at Coachella,” she told the crowd. “I was in the dance tent, and it was the first time I performed Confessions on a Dance Floor, part one, in America. […] So, it’s like a full circle moment, very meaningful for me.”

During the high-energy performance, Madonna and Carpenter also performed ‘Get Together’ and debuted a new track, ‘Bring Your Love’, from Madonna’s upcoming album, Confessions II.

Confessions II, the spiritual successor to the 2005 classic, is slated to arrive on July 3, making it her first album since 2019’s Madame X. Here’s hoping the iconic outfit finds its way back home by then.