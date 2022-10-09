Madonna has seemingly revealed herself as gay in the most modern manner. The pop superstar posted a TikTok on Sunday that’s immediately prompted huge specialisation about her sexuality. In the clip, which has the caption “If I miss, I’m gay!”, the 64-year-old throws some pants at a trash can but falls short of making the shot. The camera then cuts back to the singer, who just shrugs and walks away (watch below). Is she confirming her sexuality here? Is she coming out as lesbian or bisexual? It’s not entirely clear, but the TikTok video feels pointed. Madonna, of course, has famously been a gay icon for decades, although she’s never confirmed a relationship with a woman before. She’s famously dated and married men like Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie, while she’s been romantically linked to several younger men in recent years. She has, however, kissed several famous women over the years, including Christian Aguilera and, very iconically, Britney Spears.

If Madonna is indeed coming out with her TikTok video, perhaps she was influenced by Susan Sarandon. The septuagenarian actress revealed that she’s bisexual during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sarandon casually revealed her sexuality during a discussion about dogs and cats. “My little creatures all passed away. I can’t talk about it because I still get upset. It was about a year ago,” she told the host.

“I was feeling sad and… I said, ‘I can’t get another dog. I just can’t,’ you know? And [my son] said, ‘Well, then get cats.’ And I’m bi, so…”

Fallon, clearly surprised by the reveal, asked, “so you mean you like dogs and cats?” “I’m fluid,” Sarandon responded. “I’m very fluid where animals are concerned.”

This is a developing story. More to come.

