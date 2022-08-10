Madonna has shared a sweet note from fellow pop icon Beyonce after she released her new track featuring one of Madonna’s most iconic songs.

Following Queen B’s release of the ‘Break My Soul (Queens Remix)’, Madonna took to her Instagram Stories to share the touching note the ‘Alien Superstar’ singer sent her alongside a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

“Thank you Queen, I’m so grateful for you,” the note began. “You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius,” the note began.

“Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix… Love always and forever, B.”

Madonna wrote back on her Instagram: “Thank you!! From one queen to another, I love the re-mix!”

‘Break My Soul’ makes use of Madonna’s legendary track ‘Vogue’, while also paying tribute to iconic Black female artists like Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross.

“Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold / Bessie Smith, Nina Simone,” Beyonce sings on the track. “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles / Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’ / Lauryn Hill / Roberta Flack / Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack / Missy, Diana, Grace Jones / Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones / Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo.”

Meanwhile, fellow female artists are currently losing their minds over the banger, with Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Jill Scott, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott and more singing their praise for the track, which was released a week after Beyonce’s seventh album, Renaissance.

Upon listening, Lizzo wrote on Twitter, “B— BEYONCÉ SAID MY NAME,’ before posting a screenshot of the lyrics and adding, “IM READING IT AND WEEPING … CANT NOBODY TELL ME S—.”

“I remember when I was telling my friend’s mom what my major in college was going to be, and I told her I was going to major in music performance and she laughed in my face,” Lizzo recalled in a follow-up video. “She said, ‘Music performance? Like Beyonce?’ and laughed in my face. Only have one thing to say … Bye!”

The original ‘Break My Soul’ rose to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking Beyonce’s eighth No. 1 single as a solo artist.

Check out ‘Break My Soul’ by Beyonce and Madonna: