It’s official: Madonna has voted for Joe Biden to become the next president of the United States.

Having placed her early vote, Madonna announced her endorsement of Joe Biden over on her Twitter account.

“Get out there and take responsibility people!!” she urged her followers, concluding her tweet with the hashtag #bidenharris2020.

Madonna’s support of Biden and Kamala Harris comes as no surprise, given she took to Instagram over the weekend to criticise Mike Pence’s treatment of Harris during the Vice Presidential debate.

“Kamala For President, she said, “if Kamala were a man no one would make comments about her facial expressions.”

“Do people fixate on Trump’s facial expressions?? That are hideous and rude every time he speaks? This is another example of Sexism and Racism in America,” she continued.

Referencing the now-infamous moment that a fly landed on Pence mid-debate, she said that the fly “knew exactly where to go.”

“It landed on shit, she said, “there are signs everywhere, woke people see them.”

“Kamala is an intelligent, compassionate, well-spoken leader who stands for justice and equal rights for all people,” she concluded.

In other news, Madonna recently revealed her intention to direct her own biopic, which she is currently working on with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” she revealed in a statement.

“Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive… there are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me… it’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” she said.

The film will mark Madonna’s third directorial offering, following 2008’s Filth and Wisdom and 2011’s W/E.

Check out ‘Ray of Light’ by Madonna: