Madonna has collaborated with some huge names throughout her career, but she’s revealed that there’s one rapper who she “worships” and would love to work with.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the ‘Like a Prayer’ singer told Fallon that she’d love to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar.

“I think there’s one artist i worship more than anything in life that i would love to collaborate with and that’s Kendrick Lamar. His new record (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers) is like history-making… mind-bogglingly brilliant it’s insane,” Madonna revealed.

Though Lamar only released Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in May of this year, it’s recently been revealed that he is already working on his new release.

In a new interview with Complex, Lamar’s longtime friend and producer Sounwave made the surprising claim.

“Oh, we always start immediately after. Like, we’re starting on the next one now.” Sounwave, born Mark Spears, said.

“That’s never going to change, all the way from the Kendrick Lamar EP. The next day, we started on Section.80. It’s just the ideas never stopped.” Spears said.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“That’s one of the main reasons I go on tour with him, is to create the next album. We can’t skip a beat. We have to just keep it going. There’s no breaks. There’s no such thing as a vacation when you’re doing what you love. Everything you do is what you love to do, so you’re excited.” he said.

“Your family might feel a different way about it, but it’s always like, what’s next? We’re like kids in a candy shop. Personally, once I release an album like this, I don’t go back to it for a while, because I lived it so much. It’s like, it’s not for me anymore. It’s time for me to clear my head, so the best thing to do is to think about the next project.” he added.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.