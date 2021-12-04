Madonna has slammed 50 Cent for publicly humiliating her over a series of racy photos she posted on Instagram.

The ‘Like a Prayer’ singer published a bunch of photos on the social media app showing her in various states of undress gyrating around a king bed and her bedroom floor.

The photos garnered a lot of attention, including that of rapper 50 Cent. The ‘Candy Shop’ singer shared photos alongside his thoughts.

“yo this is the funniest shit LOL,” he wrote. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up.”

Unsurprisingly, Madonna didn’t appreciate the savage comment. She retaliated by posting a photo of her and 50 Cent together, along with a caption that addressed 50’s post.

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me!

“I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media, the least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“You’r [sic] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age,” she concluded.

50 Cent switch the feud over to Twitter and responded to Madonna by issuing an apology.

“I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

Madonna is yet to respond to 50’s post.

👀 I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03🤷🏽‍♂️ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology pic.twitter.com/Kd0EdT5R95 — 50cent (@50cent) December 3, 2021

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.