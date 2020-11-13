In one of the strangest crossovers ever, a new Married at First Sight bride also rocks out in a hardcore metal band.

Fear not, MAFS is coming back in 2021, COVID-19 being unable to stop the unfaltering reality tv machine. And it’s set to be a cracker now that we know Booka Nile is in it.

She’s the keyboardist and clean vocalist in Perth’s heavy metal band Make Them Suffer and will hopefully be a handful for whoever she’s paired up with on the show. Judging on previous seasons, the producers will be hoping that Nile ‘makes him suffer’ (sorry, sorry).

Make Them Suffer have been on an upward trajectory over the last decade (Nile joined the band in 2017). Their fourth studio album, How to Survive a Funeral, placed 17th in the ARIA album chart, their highest position to date.

Nile’s presence was confirmed as Channel Nine unveiled the first glimpse of season eight within an enticing showreel for their 2021 programming.

Maybe we’ll get to hear some of her metal tunes soundtracking the show. Wouldn’t that be quite the contrast, a raucous racket playing over scenes of crying contestants and beautiful places?

Nile was spotted in Sydney in October with a mystery man, presumably her paired-up groom, papped by the Daily Mail. They dressed and looked exactly like a muso couple should (shout out to the Australian Aboriginal t-shirt the man sported).

Nile isn’t content with just one band though. She’s also the guitarist and vocalist in the indie-pop band, Internet Friends. What a varied collection of musical projects.

She’s also half of the team behind Sonic Minds, a mental health project that helps people to engage with and explore their feelings and emotions creating music. Sonic Minds was co-founded during 2020’s COVID-19 lockdown isolation alongside Good Doogs vocalist Asher Iriks.

What a fascinating personality. No vapidity or dullness in this MAFS contestant.

MAFS hasn’t confirmed when in 2021 it will return to our screens. We hope it’s soon though.

Check out ‘Erase Me’ by Make Them Suffer: