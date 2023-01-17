Pop punk sensation Maggie Lindemann is heading to Australia for her first tour of the country.

After touring her home country in March and April, the U.S. singer-songwriter will then perform three East Coast shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney throughout the following month (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20th at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, January 19th at 10am local time (sign up here).

The tour is in support of Lindemann’s 2022 debut album Suckerpunch, which saw her transition further into pop punk territory from pure pop music.

“When I was making this, I had those blows in my own life; when I listened to the album back from start to finish, I realised the entire thing was a sucker punch – for myself, for my fans – and I knew it had to be the title,” Lindemann said about her debut album.

“Writing is my therapy, my way to get what I’m feeling and thinking and going through out so that I can try to move on from it.

“With this album, I finally knew: ‘I need to let go of this stuff, so I’m just going to write about it.’ I have control over my own life now. I have control over my music and what I want to say, what I want to do, and how I want to do it.”

Maggie Lindemann 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Tickets available from destroyalllines.com

Pre-sale begins Thursday, January 19th (10am local time)

General tickets on sale Friday, January 20th (10am local time)

Thursday, May 4th (All Ages)

The Prince, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, May 6th (All Ages)

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, May 7th (18+)

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW