Mahalia Barnes, singer and daughter of rock legend Jimmy Barnes, has shared an update about her daughter getting the Moderna Vaccination on Twitter and Instagram.

The post was quickly littered with controversial comments, with one user even going as far as to call Mahalia a “sicko” for allowing her daughter to be jabbed.

“Ruby (12yo) – first Covid vaccination done. Moderna at the pharmacy down the road. She is grateful and relieved for the opportunity to keep herself safe and to help protect the wider community – as am I. Proud of her for getting it done at the first opportunity in spite of her anxiety around needles.

“If you can, get yourself vaccinated. This means all the eligible people in our family are at least part vaccinated now – we have some who’ve had AZ, some with Pfizer and some with Moderna. Nothing is 100% – but they all help to reduce the spread and reduce the severity. That’s a really good thing.

“PS If you’re in the southern highlands, Amcal in BOWRAL have Moderna and AZ and are so lovely and helpful…and I’m sure there are or will be other pharmacies on board too. #vaxthenation,” Barnes posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of Ruby’s arm.

A post shared by Mahalia Barnes (@mahaliabarnes)

Barne’s posted a similar statement on Twitter, without the photo.

“Explain to me how she is protecting the wider community by getting vaccinated, considering the vaccine doesn’t prevent you from getting the virus, nor spreading it … Also, wow, you really did that to your child. Sicko,” replied a Twitter user.

Explain to me how she is protecting the wider community by getting vaccinated, considering the vaccine doesn’t prevent you from getting the virus, nor spreading it … Also, wow, you really did that to your child. Sicko. — Nano ++ (@NanoPlusPlus) September 28, 2021

Over on Instagram, there were many more negative comments from anti-vaxxers. “I am deeply sorry but you are being fed the wrong information from media and medical teams that will have their license removed if they do not comply with what is being served through corporations streaming from the lack of peer reviewed research,” one user wrote. The same user then posted a link to a video from the ‘Australia One Party’. “Baa baa … your daughter should make up yer (sic) own mind and be told all the facts first not follow the sheep n gat a fake jab,” said another. One anti-vax commenter threw his two cents in, passive-aggressively telling Barnes that children of Ruby’s age don’t benefit from the Moderna vaccine, a notion the company has previously debunked. “I hate to rain on anyone’s parade, but facts are important,” he wrote.

“Unless a child is immunocompromised or otherwise has a health condition, the experimental vaccine doesn’t protect them from anything, regardless of that, it doesn’t provide protection for others at all.”

Barne’s took the time to correct the user.