Australian electronic trailblazer Mall Grab has added two new shows to his 2025 Australian and New Zealand tour after overwhelming demand saw multiple dates sell out within days.

Following sell-outs in Wellington, Sydney, and Melbourne, fans now have another chance to catch the producer and DJ in action, with new dates added for Sydney on Saturday, June 14th and Melbourne on Saturday, June 21st.

Returning to home soil for his biggest headline shows to date, Mall Grab is bringing his Looking For Trouble label and party series with him across an eight-city run that kicks off in Wellington and travels through Christchurch, Auckland, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne this June.

As part of the Vivid Sydney 2025 festival, Mall Grab’s performance on Friday, June 13th at Carriageworks is set to be a highlight, featuring immersive audio-visual production and a lineup of homegrown talent. The festival, running from May 23rd to June 14th, showcases a diverse array of artists across genres, with Carriageworks hosting acts like Kamasi Washington, Black Star, and Ngaiire alongside Mall Grab .

2025 marks a major milestone for Mall Grab – the 10-year anniversary of a project that has redefined global electronic music. Since emerging in 2015, the Newcastle-raised artist (real name Jordon Alexander) has earned a reputation for genre-defying DJ sets and high-octane productions that bridge rave, techno, house, jungle and more. His Looking For Trouble label has become a platform for boundary-pushing releases and underground talent, further cementing his influence on the international scene.

The tour comes ahead of Mall Grab’s highly anticipated second studio album, with fans getting an early taste of what’s to come through a curated lineup of special guests and an immersive AV experience designed to take the energy to the next level.

Tickets for the newly added Sydney and Melbourne shows go on sale at 11am AEST on Thursday, April 17th.

Mall Grab ‘Looking For Trouble’

Australia & New Zealand Tour 2025

Tickets On Sale April 17th At 11am Local

Wednesday, June 4th – Sold Out

San Fran, Wellington NZ

Thursday, June 5th

Hide Club, Christchurch NZ

Presented By Cream Events

Friday, June 6th

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland NZ

As Part Of The Auckland Winter Series

Saturday, June 7th

Robinson Pavilion, Perth WA

Presented By Mellen Events

Thursday, June 12th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Friday, June 13th – Sold Out

Saturday, June 14th – New Show Added

Presented As Part Of Vivid Sydney At Carriageworks

Carriageworks, Sydney NSW

Thursday, June 19th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, June 20th – Sold Out

Saturday, June 21st – New Show Added

Pica, Melbourne VIC