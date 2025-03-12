Carriageworks has announced its 2025 Vivid Sydney music program, running from 30 May 30th -June 14th, with a lineup spanning soul, jazz, indie rock, R&B, funk, and electronic music.

Byron Bay’s Skegss (June 7th) bring their raw surf and garage rock, fresh off their latest album Pacific Highway Music. Mall Grab (June 13th) returns for his biggest Sydney show yet, marking 10 years of the project with a stacked lineup from his Looking For Trouble label.

Papua New Guinea-born Sydney artist Ngaiire (June 6th) debuts PAIA, a bold new collaboration with director Dino Dimitriadis, blending music, dance, and visuals in a fiery, multi-sensory experience.

The program also features Egyptian-Australian producer moktar, an electronic takeover by Pure Space & Butter Sessions (June 7th), and Echoes of the Block, a First Nations hip-hop collaboration presented with Awesome Black.

International heavyweights include jazz icon Kamasi Washington (June 8th) and hip-hop legends Black Star (June 10th), with Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli reuniting after Bey’s sold-out 2024 shows. Brooklyn’s DIIV (June 13th) return to Australia for the first time in five years, delivering their signature shoegaze and dream pop.

Carriageworks Music Curator, Tom Supple, said: “Carriageworks continues to beat as the electronic heart of Vivid Sydney, once again showcasing the exceptional diversity of Australia’s world-renowned electronic music scene. Coupled with global icons like Black Star and Kamasi Washington, the 2025 program promises unforgettable musical experiences which will echo in the audience’s memories long after the lights fade.” Carriageworks CEO, Fergus Linehan, added: “Carriageworks is proud to be part of Vivid Sydney, Australia’s biggest and best-loved cultural event. We look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of music and food lovers to the Inner West this winter.” Check out the just-announced Vivid Music 2025 program, including Japanese Breakfast, Sigur Rós, Winston Surfshirt, and more.