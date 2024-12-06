Mallrat has revealed she’s returning with a new album, and shared an emotional new single to celebrate the announcement.

Her forthcoming new album Light hit my face like a straight right will drop next year on Friday, February 14th. The Valentine’s Day release offers a glow-in-the-dark vinyl record option.

Light hit my face like a straight right came about from a “world of magical realism in Australian suburbia,” inspired by Mallrat’s coming-of-age experience in Brisbane.

The album will feature twelve tracks that “explore the intangible and mysterious allure of human connection, held together by curious investigations into light.”

Along with her album announcement, Mallrat has shared her new single “Horses” today, which she wrote after returning from a trip to Brisbane.

The track draws back into a minimalist approach, with gently plucked strings evoking a sense of time ticking onwards. It “speaks to the time capsule certain landmarks hold, and the sensations they trigger amongst the alternate perspectives that travelling home represents.”

Mallrat sings with a string-of-consciousness style, about the little things she notices as she takes the train and people-watches.

“I made this song with my friend Alice Ivy,” she shares. “A lot of the lyrics on this song are about going home and how alone that makes me feel. The first verse is describing catching the train home from school with my little sister Olivia. She has passed away since I wrote this song and so it really makes me miss her.”

Co-writer and producer Alice Ivy praised Mallrat as “one of the most talented songwriters in the country,” further citing “Horses” as one of her favourites to have worked on.

Her trip to Brisbane that sparked “Horses” left her “feeling like an alien.” She felt similarly in her previous single “Ray of Light“. “I often feel pulled in certain directions by invisible forces. I secretly suspect that it’s the work of heavenly angels, and sometimes I feel like an alien for these inexplicable knowings,” she said about the track.

Mallrat’s “Horses” is out now. Light hit my face like a straight tight is available for pre-order.